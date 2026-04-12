From fake PAN cards to forged passports: JK police unravels LeT's pan-India logistical web

Officials said on Sunday that the detained persons provided critical logistical support to terrorists by making documents like Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards and even voter cards.

The investigation was spearheaded by the Srinagar Police, which generated the entire intelligence. However, as the scale of the operation and its wider security ramifications became clear, the case was immediately escalated to involve central agencies and police forces of other states to dismantle the network spanning multiple areas of the country.

One of the terrorists, identified as Umar alias 'Kharghosh' (rabbit), had managed to procure a passport and has since fled to Indonesia, from where he is believed to have used another forged travel document and stationed himself in a Gulf country, the officials said.