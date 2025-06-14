J&K L-G hands over job letter to wife of pony ride operator killed in Pahalgam terror attack

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday provided a job to the wife of Adil Shah, a local pony ride operator who was killed in the April 22 Pahalgam attack while battling terrorists, officials said.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over the appointment letter to Adil Shah’s wife Gulnaz Akhter at their house in the Hapatnar area of Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

After interacting with Adil Shah's family members and some locals, Sinha told reporters that the government job to Akhter was a symbol of gratitude from the administration to her husband’s valour.

“Gulnaz Akhter has been given a permanent job in the fisheries department in Anantnag. This is a mark of gratitude from the administration. We have talked to the family and the people of the village, who want increased employment opportunities in the region. We will take care of that in the days to come," Sinha said.

The L-G said the J-K government has already provided financial assistance to Adil Shah’s family for the bravery shown by the pony ride operator.

Taking to X, Sinha said, “Met the family members of martyr Syed Adil Hussain at Anantnag. Handed an appointment letter to his wife Mrs Gulnaz Akhter on compassionate grounds. The whole country is proud of the bravery of Adil who sacrificed his life while protecting tourists at Pahalgam on April 22.”

Assuring concrete measures and continued support to the family, Sinha said, "The government job to martyr Adil's wife symbolises our deep gratitude. I've assured his family members of concrete measures and continuous support so that they may live a life of dignity.”

As many as 26 people, including Adil Shah, were killed in the terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22.

The gruesome attack with cross-border links prompted military action by India under Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.