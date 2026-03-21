Jammu celebrates Eid with prayers for global peace

Referring to global conflicts, the Shahi Imam said war is not a solution and urged nations to resolve differences through dialogue.“

“We appeal to all countries to sit together and end this loss of human lives,” he said.

National Conference provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, who visited the eidgah on Residency Road with party leaders to greet people, said Jammu has a long tradition of communal harmony.

“Irrespective of religion, people in Jammu celebrate each other’s festivals together. Today also, people of all communities have gathered to share the joy of Eid,” Gupta said.

Expressing hope that prayers offered on Eid would bring peace, prosperity and employment opportunities to the region, he said, “We also pray for an end to conflicts around the world.” Extending Eid greetings, National Conference MLA Bashir Ahmad Veeri said global conflicts have led to rising prices and hardships for the people.