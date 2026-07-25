JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav detained during protest in support of Bihar bandh

Shortly after Yadav joined protestors during a sit-in protest at Ram Gulam Chowk in Patna, he was detained and taken away in a police vehicle.

Before being taken away by the police, Yadav, clinging to the vehicle door, said, "We are standing shoulder to shoulder with the students. If need be, I am willing to die for the students' rights." No police officers were immediately available for comment.

Yadav had joined the protest and extended his support for the bandh.