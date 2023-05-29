Jitendra Singh refrains from speaking on wrestlers protest

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jithendra Singh on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has given the country an era of new resurgence. The journey from 2014 brought an end to pessimism of the earlier era and ushered in a path of optimism for the new India.

The minister, however, refused to speak on issues pertaining to withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination, arrest of protesting wrestlers in the national capital and a few other critical issues.

"India had become the world's frontline nation and all this was possible because of personal outreach and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had emerged as the world's tallest leader and also raised India's esteem in the international arena," told the media persons in Chennai.

After comparing the statistics before and after 2014 and speaking elaborately on the Modi government's schemes and projects, the minister said that the reforms and schemes were planned with extreme sensitivity with far reaching impact in mind.

On the delay of construction of AIIMS in Madurai, the minister said they would expedite the project and their aim is to complete it by February 2026.

"In 70 years, there were only seven AIIMS. In the last nine years, we added 15 AIIMS. Delay or no delay, at least you got it (AIIMS - Madurai)," said the minister while responding to a question on fund allocation of Rs 23 crore till February this year for Madurai AIIMS. It may be recalled that Modi laid the foundation stone ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The minister has also refrained from answering questions on the arrest of the wrestlers in Delhi on Sunday and digressed that "it was a different issue".

He continued that he would stick to the achievements of Modi's government since 2014.

On Modi's poll promise of 2 crore employment per year in 2014, the minister said that employment does not mean only the jobs created in the government sector.

“The present government has created a new ecosystem as there are many options and the start-ups are flourishing. "It is all about creating livelihood. In fact, more than 2 crore job opportunities were created (outside the government sectors)," he said and emphasised on start-ups that are lucrative.

Pointing out new airports going to Adani group and questioned whether Modi government is favouring a particular person, the minister denied and said the government is adhering to diligence procedure.

No evidence submitted by protesting wrestlers, Annamalai

State BJP leader K Annamalai, on the wrestlers' protest, said the sports personalities put forth a 7 point agenda. And their first demand is the immediate arrest of the person (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh). They have also not provided any evidence to substantiate their claims. The protest continues despite the government's best efforts by constituting an enquiry panel and following the rule of the law.