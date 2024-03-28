Jitan Manjhi files nomination as NDA candidate from Gaya

PATNA: Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi filed his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Gaya as the NDA nominee on Thursday.

Voting for the first phase of elections in Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, and Aurangabad in Bihar will be held on April 19.

Jitan Manjhi filed his nomination papers at the district magistrate's office in Gaya on Thursday.

“Everyone contests elections for victory. I have been in politics for the past 44 years, and I still have some more time left in my political career. Today, I filed my nominations for the Gaya seat to contest the Lok Sabha elections. PM Narendra Modi has always given me respect, even when I was with the Mahagathbandhan,” Manjhi said.

“When the first meeting of the INDIA bloc was held in Patna, I had said that it would break one day and that is what is happening now. They haven't even finalised the seat-sharing formula for Bihar,” Manjhi said.

In Gaya, Manjhi is pitted against RJD's Kumar Sarvjeet, who also filed his nomination on Thursday.

In Nawada, RJD candidate Shrawan Kushwaha also filed his nomination on Thursday, accompanied by senior RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav and party strongman Ashok Mahto. Kushwaha will challenge BJP's Vivek Thakur in Nawada.