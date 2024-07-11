Jilted lover who hacked minor girl to death in Andhra Pradesh found dead

AANAKAPALLI (Andhra Pradesh): A 26-year-old man, wanted in connection with the murder of a minor girl, was found dead in a village in Anakapalli district on Thursday, police said.



Anakapalli District Superintendent of Police K V Murali Krishna said Suresh’s body was found around 7 am in KG Palem village.

“Suresh’s body was found merely 700 metres from the place where he hacked the minor girl to death. We suspect that he had committed suicide by consuming a poison laced drink,” Krishna told PTI.

The Andhra Pradesh police had launched a manhunt for Suresh after he allegedly murdered the 14-year-old girl on Saturday evening.

According to sources, Suresh was in love with the girl and wanted to marry her. He had even promised that he would wait until she became a major but her family refused the proposal.

The girl’s family had lodged a complaint against Suresh in April, following which a case was registered against him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was remanded.

However, he was released on bail and nursed a grudge against the girl for being responsible for his imprisonment and also rejecting his marriage proposal.