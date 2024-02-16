"Jhuton Ka Sardar Hai": Congress chief Kharge shreds PM Modi over his 'guarantees'

PUNE: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his poll promises, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the former is the chief of all liars as he failed to even fulfil what he had promised during his 2014 poll campaign.

"I want to ask him what happened to the promises he made during 2014--he never fulfilled those. Modiji jhuton ka sardar hai (PM Modi is the chief of liars)," Kharge said addressing party workers at an event hosted by Maharashtra Congress in Pune.

The Congress national president said people keep praising PM Modi despite the latter not doing much work in the last 10 years.

Kharge cautioned that if such a scenario continues, the Constitution will "vanish".

"PM Modi keeps lying...you all know what he did in the last ten years. Still, people praise him...if this continues, then there will soon come a day when the Constitution will vanish. We are waging a fight to protect the Constitution and have to keep fighting," he said.

Describing Prime Minister Modi as "individualistic," Kharge alleged that the former does not even take his party's name while announcing his "guarantees."

"PM Modi keeps on saying that this is Modi ki Guarantee...he never uses his party name. He is very individualistic and full of himself," the Congress president said.

Claiming further that the BJP had no role in the country's freedom struggle, Kharge added, "We are fighting for the country and its founding ideals all over again. The BJP had no role or contribution to our freedom struggle. We fought for the country."

On the Supreme Court striking down the electoral bonds scheme of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, Kharge said, "The Supreme Court has struck down the electoral bond scheme because there was no transparency in the process. The BJP got maximum funds from corporates under the scheme. The BJP draws benefits from the corporates and makes laws favouring them. Now we have a level playing field. We welcome this order by the Supreme Court.

" After the event, Kharge said the support for Congress will increase the more it comes under attack from Prime Minister Modi, adding that the latter is aware that his party is and will remain his biggest challenger.

"The more the Congress is attacked, the more will be the public support in our favour. Every speech of PM Modi starts and ends with the Congress. He knows that the Congress is the biggest challenger to his brand of politics," the Congress president posted on 'X'.

"Our workers are our pride. The ideology of the Congress party is eternal and will always strengthen the country. In view of the 2024 elections, today @INCMaharashtra connected with my huge family of Congress through video conferencing in the training camp. We will go to the public with their issues on the strength of unity and honesty, and we are confident that the public is with us," Kharge added.