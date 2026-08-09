Jharkhand students wield poetry, satire and humour in protest against exam 'irregularities'

At the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in the heart of Ranchi, a weighing scale stacked with bundles resembling Rs 500 notes sits beside the mock "rate card" for government jobs. Elsewhere students recite verses from Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar's' poem 'Rashmirathi'.

The most favourite section of the poem for the protesters is 'Krishna Ki Chetavani', bringing Mahabharata into a modern-day recruitment protest.

"'Varsho tak van mein ghoom-ghoom, baadha-vighno ko choom-choom, sah dhoop-gham, paani, patthar, Pandav aaye kuchh aur nikhar'", recite the protesting students, drawing a parallel between the Pandavas' years of hardship and their own preparation for competitive examinations amid uncertainty over recruitment and appointments.