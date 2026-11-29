"Distressed to learn about the tragic mishap in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. My condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said on X.