RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of the 13 deceased in the Jharkhand road accident.
He also said the injured in the accident would be given Rs 50,000.
At least thirteen people, including five women and two children, were killed and one was injured after their speeding SUV rammed into a heavy vehicle in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district early on Sunday.
"Distressed to learn about the tragic mishap in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. My condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said on X.
The accident occurred around 2.30 am on the Ranchi-Patna Highway near Painki village in the Kujju area, a senior police officer said. PTI RPS NAM BDC