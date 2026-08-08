Jharkhand protest: Stir enters 15th day, govt invites another faction of agitators for talks

The students are demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exam and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state, besides comprehensive reforms in the JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

"We met the students' delegation and are sensitive to their concerns. We are ready to consider their demands sympathetically, and the outcome will be visible soon," Sudivya Kumar had told reporters.

Minister Dipika Pandey Singh said the students' demands had been conveyed to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"He is concerned about the students and there will be an outcome soon," she said.

Soren had earlier said his government was ready for dialogue with the protesting students.

"We are ready to hold talks. Every student in the state is welcome to place their grievances before us. We will move ahead with strong reforms in line with students' demands," he had said.