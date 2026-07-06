Jharkhand police arrests fugitive gangster Prince Khan’s aide after encounter in Ramgarh

The accused, identified as Shiva alias Shivram (22), sustained a gunshot wound in his right leg and is undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital.

Acting on a tip-off that an armed member of the Prince Khan gang was planning to carry out subversive activities, Dhanbad police conducted an operation at Shivram's hideout located within Bhurkunda police station limits, they said.

"When we raided his hideout, he opened fire at the police, leading to an exchange of fire in which he sustained a gunshot wound in his right leg," Ramgarh SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat told PTI.