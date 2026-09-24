Jharkhand minister's daughter among 4 killed as car rams into parked truck; Guv, CM condole deaths

The accident occurred on Marine Drive Road in Sonari police station area in the early hours.

"At least four people, including Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh's daughter Trisha Singh, have been killed... The others have been identified as Sarthak Agarwal, Naman Gupta and Vanshika Khandelwal," Sonari police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Suman told PTI.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Thakur said all four passengers of the car were killed on the spot.

Visuals from the spot showed that the truck was parked on the right side of the four-lane highway close to the divider with a small tree branch placed in its rear, indicating that it was stranded after a breakdown and could not be moved. However, no reflector signages were seen on the road. The car was seen in a mangled condition behind the truck.