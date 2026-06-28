Jharkhand kicks off pulse polio immunisation drive, over 61 lakh children to be covered

The campaign was launched here by Shashi Prakash Jha, Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM), Jharkhand and Ranchi Civil Surgeon Dr Prabhat Kumar at the Sadar Hospital.

According to officials, the vaccination drive will be held at 24,507 polio booths across the state on Sunday. This will be followed by door-to-door visits on June 29 and 30 by Health Department teams to vaccinate children who could not visit the booths.