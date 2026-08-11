Jharkhand job exam stir enters 18th day; BJP observing bandh, ABVP to march to assembly

Six demonstrators have also been observing an indefinite hunger strike to press their demands, with two of them hospitalised.

The sixth round of talks between the Jharkhand government and the protesting students under the JPSC-JSSC Manch failed to reach any breakthrough on Sunday, with both sides accusing each other of not being serious about resolving the matter.

While the government panel said it was unfortunate that the students did not lift the agitation despite the authorities conceding to “98 per cent of their demands”, the other side insisted that the claim was not true, and stuck to their demands.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which strongly condemned the alleged police atrocities on students on Monday, will take out a 'Vidhan Sabha March' during the day.

They will hold the procession from the old Vidhan Sabha to the new assembly premises.

The agitation by students escalated on Monday, with the police using water cannons and lathi-charging protesters to prevent their march to the assembly, even as the ED launched a money laundering probe into the “anomalies”.

Several protesters claimed they were injured, while Ranchi police said 14 policemen suffered injuries during protests.