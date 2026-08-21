Jharkhand HC stays notifications cancelling appointments of CDPOs, recruitment through JSSC-CGL exam

"Also, the court has made it very clear that on September 15 it will hear the matter at 12.15 pm, earlier than scheduled 2.15 pm. The court also said that the matter has been taken on a priority basis," he said.

Advocate Amritansh Vats, who also represented the petitioners, said the court was of the view that if the need arises, it will dispose of the matter by conducting day-to-day hearings from September 16.

"Today, the CDPO and JSSC-CGL matters were listed afresh. The court has granted an interim stay on both these matters on the ground of the principle of natural justice," he said.

Vats said a PIL was earlier filed regarding the JSSC-CGL examination.

Hailing the stay, the government employees protesting the cancellation of their appointments said the decision was unjustified.