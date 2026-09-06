Jharkhand govt declares two-day state mourning following minister Sudivya Kumar’s death

The state government has also cancelled all its scheduled programmes during the period, they said.

All Jharkhand government offices will remain closed on September 7, according to an official notification.

"The state government has decided to observe two days of state mourning on September 6 and September 7, following the death of minister Sudivya Kumar this morning," it said.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings in Jharkhand where it is regularly flown, the statement said.

Jharkhand Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar died of cardiac arrest early Sunday, officials said.