Jharkhand exam stir: Students burn effigies of CM, Rahul; govt announces fresh round of talks

The state government, meanwhile, extended an invitation in the evening to the protesters for a fresh round of talks on Monday.

The stir, led by the ‘JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch’, entered its 23rd day on Sunday, with the students reiterating their demand for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.

The agitators took out a torchlight procession from the protest site Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk, where they burnt the effigies. Effigies were also burnt in various other districts across the state.

The students expressed disappointment over the ruling JMM-Congress alliance “failing to take tangible action” on their demands, and alleged that the government was playing politics over issues concerning the future of job aspirants.