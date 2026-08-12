Jharkhand exam stir: Health condition of protesters on hunger strike stable, say officials

A core committee member of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch said two protesters, Habiba and Rahul Kranti, who have also been on hunger strike, are undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital. Habiba was admitted on Tuesday, while Kranti was taken to the hospital on August 7.

Two other protesters, Devendra Nath Mahto and Mahendra Pratap, who were on hunger strike and receiving treatment in the same hospital, are protesting under the banner of JSSC-Chhatra Manch.

"The health condition of all four students is stable. Check-ups and regular monitoring of their health are being done periodically," the deputy superintendent of Sadar Hospital said.