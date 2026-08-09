Jharkhand exam stir: Govt to hold fresh talks; health of student leader on fast deteriorates

However, since the meetings remained inconclusive, the government decided to hold a sixth round of talks with student representatives around 12 pm on Sunday.

The backlash was immediate.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch accused the Jharkhand government of "political manoeuvring" by announcing another round of talks with student organisations, alleging the move was aimed at creating divisions among protesting students and diverting people's attention from their core demands.

Ravindra Paswan, a leader of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, claimed the government was attempting to weaken the agitation by holding discussions with organisations that had "played no role in the ongoing protest".

"This is political manoeuvring by the government. It is trying to create a divide among students and divert attention. But they should know that all students are united," Paswan said at a press conference at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where students have been protesting since July 25.

Paswan claimed the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch had placed all its demands before the five-member government panel during a detailed meeting on Friday night.

However, on Saturday, the panel, comprising ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda and Sanjay Prasad Yadav, held separate meetings with student bodies including the Congress-backed NSUI, JCM and Adivasi Chhatra Sangh ACS, and sought their respective charters of demands.

The government, however, said the discussions were held in a positive atmosphere and that it was considering the concerns raised by the protesting aspirants.

The decision for another round of talks was taken after a four-hour meeting between the government panel and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday evening.

Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh said the panel had apprised the chief minister of the demands and concerns raised by student delegations during the discussions. "It was decided in the meeting with the chief minister that a final round of talks with the protesting students will take place at 12 pm on Sunday," she said.