Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana wins Gandey seat by over 17,000 votes

RANCHI: JMM legislator and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana won the Gandey seat by a margin of 17,142 votes, defeating BJP’s Muniya Devi.

Kalpana had won the seat in a bypoll on June 4, after it fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

She had defeated BJP’s Dilip Kumar Verma by 27,149 votes.

Kalpana had embarked on her political journey during the 51st foundation day celebration of JMM in Giridih district on March 4.