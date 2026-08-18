Jharkhand: CID questions JSSC secretary in exam irregularities case

Gupta was interrogated for several hours based on the evidence collected during the raid on Monday, he said.

The agency also questioned Akshay Tiwary, brother of Abhay Tiwary, an alleged key figure in the recruitment examination irregularities, and his wife in connection with the case, he said.

Abhay Tiwary, who was posted as a block supply officer (BSO) in Poriyahat in Godda district, was arrested by the CID on July 22 in connection with the case.

During the investigation, the CID found that Tiwary had qualified in around 12 competitive examinations over the past 13 years, officials said.