Jharkhand: CID questions JSSC secretary in exam irregularities case

RANCHI: The CID on Tuesday questioned Jharkhand SSC secretary Sudhir Gupta in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, a day after the agency raided the commission's office, an official said.
Gupta was interrogated for several hours based on the evidence collected during the raid on Monday, he said.
The agency also questioned Akshay Tiwary, brother of Abhay Tiwary, an alleged key figure in the recruitment examination irregularities, and his wife in connection with the case, he said.
Abhay Tiwary, who was posted as a block supply officer (BSO) in Poriyahat in Godda district, was arrested by the CID on July 22 in connection with the case.
During the investigation, the CID found that Tiwary had qualified in around 12 competitive examinations over the past 13 years, officials said.
These included the 2018 Police Sub-Inspector examination, 2013 Navy SAR examination, 2014 Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) assistant examination, IRB constable examination, 2018 CRPF head constable examination and 2014 Northern Coalfields (NCL) examination, according to the CID.
Tiwary, a former marketing management employee of TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL), also cleared the PGT Teacher and Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), besides the assistant conservator of forest (ACF), forest range officer (FRO) and food safety officer (FSO) examinations.
He also qualified the 11th and 13th Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Preliminary examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), officials said.
The CID is verifying records, application forms, documents, evaluation records, details of the selection process and other information provided by examination-conducting agencies regarding Tiwary's candidature, an official said.
Tiwary told investigators that different "rate charts" were allegedly used for candidates seeking to qualify in various competitive examinations, with amounts ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 70 lakh, he said.
The state government on Monday announced the cancellation of the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, one of the key demands of protesting students, as well as all examinations conducted by outsourced agency TDPL and the results published by it.