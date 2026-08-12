Jharkhand: BJP accuses administration of trying to intimidate students to call off exam protests

Senior party leader and Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Babual Marandi, accused the administration of shutting down electricity at the spot and intimidating students to vacate the area.

A few protesters have also alleged that the administration was intimidating them to call off the protest.

However, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri and Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan dismissed the charges, saying they had gone to the spot to enquire about the well-being of the students.

In a social media post, Marandi said: “As soon as I checked my mobile phone this morning, I learnt… that late last night, Ranchi DC and City SP arrived at the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and attempted to forcibly remove the students by shutting down electricity. The officials said that the government had canceled the JPSC exam, so the protest should now end.”

He said that upon receiving information, BJP leaders reached the spot, and seeing them, the administrative officials left the scene.

“I strongly condemn this undemocratic and reprehensible attitude of the Ranchi district administration and the Hemant Soren government. The government is no longer able to tolerate the protests of students, who are peacefully fighting for their rights,” Marandi said.

Instead of suppressing the students' voices, the government should address their demands, he asserted.

Marandi cautioned the Jharkhand government “not to make the mistake of challenging student power. If any attempt is made to suppress the voices at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, its spark will reach every village in Jharkhand.”