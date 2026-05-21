27 Maoists surrender before police in Ranchi

The ultras, belonging to the banned CPI (Maoist), laid down arms before senior officers of the Jharkhand Police, Jharkhand Jaguar and the CRPF, among other units, they said.

"Twenty-seven Maoists, wanted in a large number of cases, surrendered before the police under ‘Operation Navjeevan’. A total of 22 Maoists were killed, 44 arrested and 29 surrendered in 2026. We appeal to the remaining few to return to the mainstream," a senior police officer said.