Jewar farmers make air travel debut boarding first Noida Airport flight; meet Adityanath in Lucknow

"Those who cultivated this land with their hard work and gave it up for development have today travelled by air from the same place. This is a symbol of trust, participation and progress," the MLA said.

Earlier in the day, several passengers shared their emotions before boarding the flight.

"We are very delighted and obliged to travel on the first flight from Noida International Airport to Lucknow. What we had envisioned is becoming a reality before us today," passenger Abrar Khan said.

Another passenger, Hera Rashid, a young woman from a nearby village, described the occasion as historic, saying the airport was the first international airport in the area and that she was happy to be part of the inaugural journey.

A farmer, aged around 65, who was among the passengers, said he gave up 30 bighas of land for the airport project and was happy to see the region develop.