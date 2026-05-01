Jet fuel price for intl airlines hiked by 5 pc, second straight monthly increase

NEW DELHI: The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, for international airlines was increased by 5 per cent on Friday, marking the second straight monthly rise as oil companies pass on the global surge in energy prices in a calibrated manner.
There is no change in the ATF price for domestic airlines.
ATF prices have been increased by USD 76.55 per kilolitre, or 5.33 per cent, to USD 1511.86 per kl in Delhi, home to India's busiest airport, according to state-owned oil firms.
This follows the doubling of rates on April 1. On that day, rates for domestic airlines were hiked by 25 per cent to Rs 104,927.18 per kl.
Jet fuel prices were deregulated more than two decades ago, and since then, the rates have been aligned with benchmark international prices, as per a written understanding with the airlines.
But since the West Asia crisis-induced surge in global energy prices warranted the steepest increase ever to be made in the ATF prices, the government and state-owned oil companies decided to adopt a calibrated approach, industry sources said.
While foreign airlines and other carriers would pay market rates, prices for domestic airlines have been moderated, they said.