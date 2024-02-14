JEE-Mains: 23 score 100, one from TN

NEW DELHI: Mukund Prathish S from Tamil Nadu was the lone candidate from Tamil Nadu among the 23 who bagged the perfect 100 score in the engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main 2024, the National Testing Agency announced on Tuesday.

More than 11.70 lakh candidates had appeared for the first edition of the crucial exam. Among the candidates who secured an NTA score of 100, seven are from Telangana, two from Haryana, three each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. All of them are males.

The second edition of the exam is scheduled in April. Based on the results of JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the candidates will be shortlisted to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). After both sessions, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made.