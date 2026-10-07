JEE-Advanced 2026: Comp Sc first choice among top 500; IIT Bombay gets max top rankers

The Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) report for 2026 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, which conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced this year, noted that at least 183 out of the top 500 rank holders in IIT entrance JEE-Advanced secured admission in IIT Bombay while 115 took admission in IIT Delhi.

The trends are on similar lines as seen in the past few years.

Seventy-eight candidates from the top 500 pool went to IIT Madras, while the number of such candidates who took admission in IIT Kanpur and Kharagpur was 49 and 40 respectively.

Among the top 100 who secured IIT seats, 68 went to IIT Bombay, 18 to IIT Delhi, 11 to IIT Madras and one to IIT Kanpur.

CSE remained the first choice of branch among the top rankers with 365 of the top 500 rankers choosing the course. IIT Bombay alone accounted for 142 of these.

Only two of the top 500 chose Civil Engineering, while none opted for Aerospace Engineering.

Only 17 candidates out of the top 500 rank holders chose AI and Data Analytics programmes.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE (Main) are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced).

In JEE (Advanced) 2026, held on May 17, 1,79,694 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2. The result was declared on June 1, with 56,880 candidates qualifying.