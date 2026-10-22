Jarange alleges conspiracy to silence him, seeks probe into viral audio clip of 'Rs 500 cr payment'

Leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena, however, hit back at Jarange, saying it was a "conspiracy to defame" Eknath Shinde and the party. They claimed that the speakers in the audio clip belong to the BJP, and sought a forensic probe into it.

Addressing a press conference at Ankushnagar in Ambad tehsil of Jalna, Jarange played the purported audio recording and demanded an investigation into the alleged conspiracy, while also seeking to establish the identity of the speakers.

In the purported conversation, a speaker claims that Rs 500 crore had already been delivered to Jarange through MP Shrikant Shinde, while another part of the recording discusses whether Jarange's influence would be beneficial to the party in the assembly elections.

The speakers are also purportedly heard discussing strategies to counter Jarange's growing influence in Marathwada, where he has been raising issues concerning Maratha reservation, farmers and loan waivers.

One speaker says Jarange was portraying the BJP as anti-Maratha and that OBC leaders, and there was a need to consider the political implications. Another says Jarange would continue raising different issues, forcing his opponents to respond to his narrative.