Jantar Mantar violence: SC panel to hear evidence on pellet gun use, harassment of female protesters

The panel will hold its proceedings from 11 am onwards at its office at Shiksha Sadan, 17 Rouse Avenue Institutional Area, they said.

Members of the public and anyone affected by the violence can walk in between 11.30 am and 3 pm on October 29 and 30 to submit complaints or representations, or present evidence, provided they carry valid identity documentation.

The committee will specifically examine the alleged use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of female protesters, as well as instances of excessive force and property damage on both sides, officials said.