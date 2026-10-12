Jantar Mantar too central to protest? World has many, from Hyde Park to Union Square

Here is a list of iconic protest sites in the middle of cities across the world:

Hyde Park, London: In the north-east corner of London's iconic Hyde Park, the Speaker's Corner is dedicated to free speech. It is a traditional site for public speeches and debates since the mid 1800s. Leaders, such as Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin, as well as famous personalities like George Orwell have spoken here.

In 1872, an Act of Parliament set aside this part of Hyde Park for public speaking. Even today, on a Sunday morning, it is not unusual to find crowds gathering at the Speakers' Corner to listen to enthusiasts expounding their views. Anyone can turn up unannounced to speak on any subject, as long as police consider their speeches lawful, according to its official website.

Trafalgar Square, London: Surrounded by museums, galleries, cultural spaces and historic buildings, it is a centre of democratic protests.

Rallies and demonstrations are frequently held on weekends on political, religious and general issues. The mayor of London supports this democratic tradition and gives access to the square for such causes.

Whitehall/Parliament Square, London: At the northwest end of the Palace of Westminster (Houses of Parliament) and directly linked to government offices, Downing Street and Westminster Abbey, it is a focal point for public assembly due to its proximity to the heart of the British government and judiciary.

Union Square, New York: Union Square Park in Manhattan, New York City, is a historic public plaza and a designated national historic landmark. It is known as a central hub for free speech, labour protests and political demonstrations since the mid-19th century.

Lafayette Square, Washington: Located north of the White House, it has served as a site for free speech, vigils and civil-rights demonstrations for more than a century. It has not had any fencing since 1889, when cast-iron pickets and gates were removed to make it more open, but the Donald Trump administration plans to put in place permanent fences.

National Mall/US Capitol Grounds, Washington: Several historic events, such as the 1964 March on Washington and Earth Day in 1970, have brought large groups of Americans here.

Taksim Square, Istanbul (Turkiye): Located in the middle of the city, it is a historic and heavily-guarded public space, but has been a central hub for labour rallies, protests and demonstrations.

Hong Lim Park, Singapore: Named after a businessman who donated the land, it was home to Singapore's first political rallies. While it now serves as a venue for community events, a dedicated area here, the Speakers' Corner, is the only designated outdoor venue for Singaporeans to hold speeches or demonstrations.

Place de la Bastille, Paris: A symbol of the French Revolution, it has been home to several protests, political demonstrations and citizen marches.

Tahrir Square, Cairo: Formerly known as Ismailia Square, it has been the traditional site for protests and demonstrations for decades, including the Egyptian Bread Riots of 1977 and the 2011 Egyptian revolution.

Plaza de Mayo, Buenos Aires: The oldest public square in Buenos Aires has been the site of many of the most important events in the city's history.

Uhuru Park, Nairobi: A public park in the central business district of the city, it has been a historic assembly place for demonstrations, rallies and civil-society movements, including the Gen-Z tax hike protests of 2024.

Maidan Nezalezhnosti, Kyiv: Also known as Kyiv Square, it contains the iconic Independence Monument and is a place with a long history of civic and political action.

Zocalo, Mexico City: Officially known as Plaza de la Constitucion, it is the main square of the city and serves as the primary site for civic gatherings, political rallies and demonstrations. It is flanked by the office of the president and the Mexico City Metropolitan Cathedral.

Plaza Italia, Santiago: Officially named Plaza Baquedano and often called Plaza de la Dignidad by protesters, it is the city's landmark and historic site for political protests, demonstrations and national celebrations.