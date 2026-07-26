Calm returns to Jantar Mantar after 36-day NEET protest ends; Dipke, Wangchuk recuperate

"It feels really good. Today, finally, I could go to sleep and wake up in the bedroom without thinking about what to do next or what will happen till evening. There is no panic," Dipke said.

The protest, which began on June 20, intensified following police action against demonstrators on July 20 and later drew support from several student organisations and activists, including Wangchuk, who undertook a prolonged hunger strike in solidarity with the movement.

The CJP declared on Saturday evening that it was withdrawing its agitation after the government agreed to all its remaining demands, including compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.