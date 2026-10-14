Jantar Mantar belongs to people of India, we will reclaim it: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also said Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India and asserted that "we will reclaim it".

"Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice. Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it," Gandhi added.