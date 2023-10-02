Jana Sena party to contest 32 seats in Telangana assembly elections

HYDERABAD: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party on Monday announced that it will contest 32 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana. The Jana Sena is a major political party in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, and according to party leaders, it will be contesting a majority of the seats located in and around Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and Khammam district.



The elections for the 119 assembly assembly elections are slated to be held later this year. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has been in power in the state ever since its formation in 2014. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had on August announced the names of its candidates for 115 constituencies.

The Telangana polls are expected to witness a three-pronged contest between the BRS, Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The results will apparently set the tone for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.