Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module: Gujarat ATS arrests 5 from Patan; 8 held earlier this month

The arrested persons were identified as Bilal Abidbhai Shera, Mohammad Ayub Kadiwala, Mohammad Palanpuri alias Khali Ayub Sunsara, Shafia Rais Mukhti and Mohammad Hasan Kardia. They were apprehended from Khadiyal village in Siddhpur taluka of Patan district.

The five accused were held after their names surfaced during the investigation of eight alleged JeM operatives held earlier this month, the officials added.

The five were produced before Judicial Magistrate R M Bhatia at Kadi town in Mehsana district, which remanded them in ATS custody till July 24.

Public Prosecutor PR Dantani said the ATS sought custodial interrogation after telling the court that one of the accused had attempted to make a time bomb and that bomb-making material as well as JeM literature in Urdu were yet to be recovered.