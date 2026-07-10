Jaipur woman kills mother for government job; tries to pass it off as road accident

The accused tried to pass off the killing as a road accident.

The accused, Ayushi, along with six others, including her uncle and cousin, have been arrested in connection with the case, while one accused remains absconding, they said.

Police said the accused initially tried to portray the killing as a road accident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Ranjita Sharma said that the victim, Neeraj Sharma (45), a resident of Ravindra Nagar in Pratap Nagar, died on July 3 after being hit by a speeding Scorpio vehicle.