J-K: Two IEDs recovered from Wodhpura forest in Handwara

HANDWARA: Indian Army in a joint operation with Handwara Police recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from Jodhpur forest near National Highway 701 during a search operation early Monday morning, said a police statement.

The police statement further said that the area was immediately cordoned off with adequate security measures and a Bomb Disposal team was called in to detonate the IED's.

The police further informed that no casualties or injuries were reported.

Acting on a tip-off, Indian Army and Handwara Police launched a swift and well coordinated Search and Destructive Operation (SHADOW) in the Jodhpur forest in early hours of Monday.

"The operation resulted in the recovery of two sophisticated IEDs of approximately 5 and 7 kgs, concealed in the jungle area. The team immediately cordoned off the area with adequate security measures," read the police statement.

"The positive identification of IED was carried out by Indian Army highly trained explosive detection team equipped with Explosive detectors and Army Dog," the statement added.

Security forces and police resumed a thorough operation later in the day to look for any more IED's or militants hiding in the area.

"The prompt action by the joint team of security forces averted major incident in the area," it said.

Menawhile, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday launched a search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) after observing some suspicious movement in the Poonch sector. According to the police, the search operation launched early Monday morning was underway.

"A search operation of the Indian Army and J-K Police is underway along LoC in the Poonch sector after suspicious movement was observed at LoC," police said.

