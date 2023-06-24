J-K: Shah presents appointment letters to kin of policemen killed in action

SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday distributed job appointment letters to the family members of Jammu and Kashmir's Police personnel who lost lives in the line of duty. Shah also met with their family members on the occasion.

Earlier today, Amit Shah, as part of his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, laid the foundation stone of 'Balidaan Stambh' (Sacrifice memorial pillar) at Partap Park in Lal Chowk of Srinagar.

Earlier on Friday, Shah paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Janata Party founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary.

He also laid the foundation stone of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and handed over the Golden Health card to beneficiaries.

He also addressed a public rally in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar. Invoking the BJP's founding founder, he said, "It is because of Syama Prasad Mukherjee's determination, courage, and sacrifice that Article 370 could be abrogated (from Jammu & Kashmir)."

The Union Home Minister also met the family members of victims of the Rajouri terror attack.

Taking it to Twitter, Shah wrote, "Met Smt. Suraj Sharma and her family, who are the survivors of the Rajouri terror attacks. Their courage and bravery are India's pillars of strength in ending the menace of terrorism. I extended my deepest condolences and assured them of government support."