J-K sets up special ICU ward in Jammu amid HMPV concerns

JAMMU: Responding to the concerns triggered by the detection of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in the country, the Jammu and Kashmir health department has set up a specialised ICU ward in Jammu to address any potential outbreak of the disease.

"We have prepared a special ICU ward to handle any eventuality. God forbid if a pandemic occurs, we are ready," Dr Hamid Zargar, medical superintendent of Gandhinagar government hospital, told PTI.

"The centrally-heated ward has eight beds supported by ventilators and 24x7 oxygen supply," he added.

Doctors have assured the public that there is no need to panic, emphasising that HMPV is not a new pathogen and it is not causing a widespread outbreak.

"It is a mild upper respiratory disease. Six cases have been detected so far (in the country), but there is no need to panic," Zargar said.

To enhance readiness, the administration has convened meetings to review the situation and ensure that adequate facilities are in place.

"Our oxygen plant with a capacity of 22,000 LPM is fully functional," Zargar said.

"In addition to the special ward, our hospital has 100 oxygen-supported beds, along with sufficient concentrators and various types of cylinders," he added.

First identified in 2001 but known to circulate since the 1970s, human metapneumovirus is a common respiratory virus that causes mild cold-like symptoms.

Health experts have highlighted its potential impact on children and older adults, urging vigilance for the warning signs.

While a few HMPV cases have been reported from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, health experts maintain the situation remains under control, calling for calm and awareness among the public.