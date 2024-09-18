Begin typing your search...

    ByPTIPTI|18 Sep 2024 10:46 AM GMT
    J-K polls: More than 50 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm
    Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes during the first phase of J&K Assembly elections (PTI)

    SRINAGAR: A voter turnout of more than 50 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

    Voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.

    According to officials, the overall voter turnout was 50.65 per cent at 3 pm.

    They said the highest voting percentage so far among the 24 assembly segments of the Union territory was recorded in Inderwal at 72.20 per cent, followed by Padder-Nagseni at 71.08 per cent and Kishtwar at 67.58 per cent.

    Doda West also recorded a high turnout of 66.75 per cent during the period.

    In the Kashmir valley, the Pahalgam segment recorded the highest turnout of 58.89 per cent. It was followed by D H Pora at 55.14 per cent, Kulgam at 50.75, Dooru at 50.50 per cent, and Kokernag (ST) at 50 per cent.

    The lowest -- 32.87 per cent -- was recorded in Tral, they said.

    The polls are being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370.

    PTI

