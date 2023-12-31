J-K: Police attaches residential house, vehicle under UAPA

BARAMULLA: The Jammu and Kashmir Police attached a residential house and a vehicle under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Baramulla.

During the investigation in the case, a vehicle was seized as it was used for the transportation of illegal arms or ammunition from one place to another for terrorist activities, police said.

In pursuance of powers under Section 25 of the UAPA, Deputy Superintendent of Police Special Investigations Unit Baramulla attached the car under the ambit of proceeds of terrorism after obtaining approval from competent authorities.

Similarly, during the investigation of another case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, 7/27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 16, 18, 19, 20 and 38 of the UAPA, a residential house was seized.

The house belonged to one, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, son of Late Ghulam Mohammad, resident of Wanigam Payeen, police said adding that the house was used for harbouring terrorists.

In pursuance of powers under Section 25 of the UAPA, the Deputy Superintendent of Police at Kreeri police station, Khalid Ashraf, who is the investigating officer of the case, attached the residential house within the ambit of proceeds of terrorism after obtaining approval from competent authorities.