"J-K had to bear brunt of dynastic politics for decades": PM Modi in Jammu

JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched several development projects in Jammu on Tuesday slammed the opposition, saying that the region, now a Union Territory, had to "bear the brunt of dynastic politics" for decades. Addressing a mass gathering here, PM Modi said that the political parties who have indulged in dynastic politics have only cared about their own interest.

"Jammu and Kashmir had to bear the brunt of dynastic politics for decades. They are only concerned about their families, not about your interests, your families and youths of the region have suffered due to this mostly," he said, adding, "I am happy that Jammu and Kashmir is getting freedom from this dynastic politics." Asserting that the Article 370 which was scrapped in 2019 was the biggest 'roadblock' in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said that the UT is moving towards an overall development now.

"Article 370 was the biggest roadblock in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the BJP government has abrogated it. Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards an overall development now. It is because of the abrogation of Article 370, I have urged the people to help BJP win 370 seats and NDA win 400 seats in (2024 Lok Sabha) elections," he said.

"I have full faith in you and we will make 'Viksit Jammu and Kashmir.' Your dreams of 70 years will be fulfilled by Modi in the coming years.

Earlier, only disappointing news of bombs, kidnappings and separation used to come from Jammu and Kashmir, but now Jammu and Kashmir is developing and moving forward..." the PM added. This is the second visit of PM Modi to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and becomes crucial ahead of the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Also, the visit of PM Modi marked the first since the Supreme Court last December held the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J-K, as constitutionally valid and went on to order the restoration of statehood and instruct the Centre to hold Assembly elections by September 2024.

PM reached the winter capital Jammu to launch multiple development projects. Amid heightened security arrangements, PM Modi was received at the Jammu technical airport by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union minister Jitendra Singh and prominent BJP leaders including J-K unit president Ravinder Raina. People in large numbers from across Jammu and Kashmir had thronged the Maulana Azad Stadium for the event.

"It is a big blessing for us that you have come here from very far. I have been told that people are listening to this program through the LED screens installed in 285 blocks," the PM said.

Before his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple development projects, including for education, railway, aviation and road sectors, in Jammu and Kashmir worth over Rs 32,000 crore. From Jammu, the prime minister also launched or laid foundation stone of projects worth Rs 13,500 crore across the country.

These projects include Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and central universities. PM Modi distributed appointment letters to about 1,500 newly recruited government employees of Jammu and Kashmir and also interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu' programme.

Among the railway projects that PM Modi inaugurated are the railway line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan (48 km) and the newly electrified Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section (185.66 km).

He flagged off the first electric train in the Valley and the train service between Sangaldan and Baramulla stations. The commissioning of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section is significant as it features the usage of ballast less track (BLT) all along the route providing a better ride experience to passengers.