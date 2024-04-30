J-K: ECI reschedules polling date of Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat from May 7 to May 25

ANANTNAG: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday rescheduled the polling date in Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat in Jammu and Kashmir from May 7 to May 25, 2024, after considering a report from the Union Territory administration and analysing ground situation.

"The Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for the General Election to the Lok Sabha vide its Press Note dated March 16, 2024. Accordingly, the notification for the 3rd Phase was issued on April 12, 2024, and the Poll Day was scheduled on May 7, 2024," the press release by the poll body stated.

The order further reads, "Various representations have been received from different political parties of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir for shifting the date of poll of election from 3-Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency (PC) of Jammu and Kashmir, due to various logistic, communication and natural barrier of connectivity turning out as hindrance in campaigning which in turn tantamount to lack of fair opportunities for the contesting candidates in the said Parliamentary Constituency which may affect poll process."

"The Commission, after considering a report from UT administration as well as analyzing the ground situation prevailing in the said constituency, has decided under Section 56 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, to revise the date of the poll in the said Parliamentary Constituency in respect of ongoing General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024," it said.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Commission has only revised the poll date for 3-Antantnag PC in UT of J-K. All statutory processes including nomination, scrutiny and withdrawal are already over with 20 contesting candidates. Except poll date, no changes in any part of the schedule.

In 2019, polling for the Lok Sabha was held for six seats in Jammu and Kashmir. However, following the abrogation of Article 370, which resulted in the split of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, there is no longer a separate Lok Sabha constituency for Ladakh.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won three seats while the National Conference won the remaining three. The counting of votes and results will be declared on June 4.

The PDP and NC, despite being allies in the opposition alliance INDIA bloc, have decided to go solo in the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The general elections are being held in seven phases in a six-week marathon ending on June 27.

Polling for the first phase and the second phase was held on April 19 and April 26, respectively.

