J-K: CRPF 76th Battalion celebrates Diwali away from their homes

JAMMU: The officers and jawans of the 76 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated the festival of Diwali by lighting candles and bursting some minor firecrackers away from their homes in Jammu.





The visuals also showed the jawans dancing to patriotic songs as a part of their celebration of festival lights.





One of the CRPF officials while speaking to ANI said, "The 76 battalion is celebrating the festival of Diwali with great fervour. We may be away from our home but all of us over here are like a family."





On being asked about the alertness of the officers amid the celebrations, the CRPF official said, "We remain alert throughout the year but during this festive season we are even more alert."











