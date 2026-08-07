J-K CM visits flood-hit areas in Rajouri; assures relief, speedy restoration to affected people

He inspected the damaged Circular Road, where about 200 metres of the stretch was washed away in the July 19 flash floods, besides visiting the flood-hit Aitey area and Bela Bus Stand to assess damage to roads, residential areas, commercial establishments and other public infrastructure, they said.

Directing the departments concerned to expedite restoration works, Abdullah asked officials to take adequate protective measures to safeguard vulnerable locations against future disasters and ensure early restoration of essential services.

Reiterating his government's commitment to the welfare of the affected people, the chief minister said the rehabilitation of impacted families and restoration of damaged infrastructure would be taken up on priority to facilitate an early return to normalcy.