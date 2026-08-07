J-K CM visits flood-hit areas in Rajouri; assures relief, speedy restoration to affected people

JAMMU: During his visit to flash flood-ravaged areas of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday assured affected families of all possible government assistance for relief, rehabilitation and restoration
Abdullah met the family of a Jal Shakti department daily wage worker, Abdul Ghani -- who was swept away in flash floods while on duty at a water supply pumping station in Thanamandi -- and expressed condolences while promising full government support, officials said.
The chief minister also met the families of other flood victims at the Dak Bungalow and told them that the government would stand by them during the rehabilitation process.
He inspected the damaged Circular Road, where about 200 metres of the stretch was washed away in the July 19 flash floods, besides visiting the flood-hit Aitey area and Bela Bus Stand to assess damage to roads, residential areas, commercial establishments and other public infrastructure, they said.
Directing the departments concerned to expedite restoration works, Abdullah asked officials to take adequate protective measures to safeguard vulnerable locations against future disasters and ensure early restoration of essential services.
Reiterating his government's commitment to the welfare of the affected people, the chief minister said the rehabilitation of impacted families and restoration of damaged infrastructure would be taken up on priority to facilitate an early return to normalcy.
He also visited the office of the deputy commissioner, Rajouri, which was declared unsafe following the floods, and said necessary measures would be taken to restore its functioning at the earliest.
Abdullah was accompanied by local legislators and senior civil and police officers during the visit.
Early on Thursday, he had assured enhanced relief and comprehensive rehabilitation for families affected by the flash floods, directing officials to expedite restoration works and strengthen long-term measures to mitigate the impact of natural disasters.
Chairing a high-level review meeting after touring the flood-hit areas, Abdullah said the existing relief assistance was inadequate for reconstruction and rehabilitation, and announced that the government would increase the quantum of relief.
He said families whose houses were damaged or who had lost both their homes and agricultural land would receive special rehabilitation assistance, including five marlas of government land wherever required and free ration.
Stressing the need for disaster-resilient infrastructure, the chief minister said cloudbursts and flash floods have become more frequent in Jammu and Kashmir. He directed the public works department to prepare proposals for stronger road designs suited to mountainous terrain and asked the public health engineering department to explore installation of hand pumps in affected areas to ensure safe drinking water.
Reviewing restoration efforts, Abdullah directed early completion of permanent repairs to the damaged 33-KV Rajouri-Poonch power transmission line and asked officials to identify long-term mitigation measures.
He also instructed the administration to prepare a proposal for a mini secretariat in Rajouri and reiterated that construction along vulnerable riverbanks would not be allowed.