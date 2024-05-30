J-K: 15 passengers killed as bus falls into gorge in Akhnoor

JAMMU: As many as 15 people died and around 15 others were left injured after a bus coming from Uttar Pradesh met with an accident on the Jammu-Rajouri National Highway and fell into a gorge in the Akhnoor area on Thursday. Jammu and Kashmir Transport Commissioner, Rajinder Singh Tara said that was driver was unable to negotiate a cut which resulted in the bus accident.

"The bus was going towards Shiv Khori. The cut here is very ordinary and there shouldn't have been any difficulty, but maybe the driver fell asleep, and he couldn't negotiate the cut. Instead of taking the turn, the bus went straight and went down. There are around 15 casualties and around 15 are injured," the official told ANI. He further said that the injured are admitted at a hospital in Akhnoor and those who are in critical condition are being referred to Jammu. Further details are awaited. President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the accident.

"Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured," President Murmu posted on X.