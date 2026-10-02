IYC workers dressed as 'living ghosts' protest against EC, demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

The Congress youth wing protesters attempted to march from the IYC office on Raisina Road to Jantar Mantar, raising slogans and displaying posters and banners demanding accountability from Kumar.

IYC workers said police stopped them outside their office.

Led by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, the protesters, some wearing masks bearing the faces of Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, described themselves as "living ghosts" who had allegedly been removed from voter rolls despite being alive.

The demonstration was part of the Congress youth wing's continuing protests against the Election Commission, with workers raising slogans such as "CEC, resign", "Election Commission, answer us" and "Save Democracy".