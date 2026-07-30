IYC protests police action during July 20 student march, seeks Amit Shah's resignation

He said the issue was not merely about students but about fixing responsibility.

"If pellet guns and lethal force were used against students on the Home Minister's orders, responsibility must be fixed. If it happened without his knowledge, it raises serious questions about the country's internal security apparatus. In either scenario, accountability must be established," he said.

Chib demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismiss Shah, order an independent high-level inquiry under the supervision of the Supreme Court and ensure accountability for the alleged police action.

The protest comes days after the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march held by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), during which students attempting to march towards Parliament said that police used lathis, tear gas and pellet guns to disperse them near Jantar Mantar, leaving several protesters injured.

The Delhi Police has maintained that only minimum force was used to control the situation.