IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib released on bail in AI Summit protest case

The development comes a day after the Delhi High Court stayed a sessions court order that had put Chib's bail on hold.

Soon after walking out of jail, Chib said his first message was that the party stands firmly against the India-US trade deal.

"We will continue our struggle to stop this agreement. Despite knowing its implications, the prime minister is still pushing ahead, which only reaffirms the belief that he is acting as an agent of the West," Chib said.