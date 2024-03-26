"It's BJP, not Congress which disrespects women": Mahila Congress chief Jenab

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Mahila Congress chief Jenab Chandel on Tuesday alleged that it is the BJP government that disrespects women, not the Congress.

On the row over Supriya Shrinate's alleged remark, Jenab said that BJP is trying to stop the monthly honorarium scheme which provides Rs 1,500 to all women in the state.

Chandel further said that Congress leader Supriya has already clarified that her doctored account was used and she never had posted and had any such comments or ideas for the women.

"The Congress party is a party that has always honoured and respected women, The Congress party has always been promoting the ideology of empowering women. As far as the statement of Supriya ji is concerned she had already clarified that she has registered a complaint and she has also registered the matter with Twitter too. As far as Kangana Ranaut is concerned she is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh and we respect her and this is the land of Lord. This matter should be ended here and she has clarified it. She has her own ideology and we shall fight on the basis of issues and ideology we believe in the respect to women. Congress has been a party that never says anything bad about anyone we shall go to the polls on the basis of development," Chandel added.

She alleged that the BJP is trying every possible thing to stop women's welfare in the state.

She further talked about the old pension scheme for the employees and the 1500 honorarium scheme, and said that BJP don't want to let any women have these benefits.

She confidently said that the people of the state will respond to the Congress Rebels and now BJP candidates in by-elections as the BJP has deceived both the Congress party and the people of the state.

"As far as the six former legislators and Congress rebels are concerned they were elected on the symbol of Congress party and have now deceived to the people we shall go to polls and shall win both by-poll and Lok Sabha elections," she said.